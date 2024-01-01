UN envoy condemns ‘deadly airstrikes by Israel’ in Gaza humanitarian zone

GAZA (Reuters): A United Nations envoy condemned an Israeli airstrike on a humanitarian zone in war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday that the territory’s civil defense agency said killed 40 people.

“I strongly condemn today’s deadly airstrikes by Israel on a densely populated area in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis where displaced people were sheltering,” the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement.

Israel said it targeted a Hamas command center, but Wennesland said international humanitarian law “must be upheld at all times,” while stressing that “civilians must never be used as human shields.”