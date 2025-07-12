UN envoy raises alarm over Afghanistan’s widespread illiteracy

KABUL (Ariana News): The United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, has expressed deep concern over the country’s low literacy rates, stating that Afghanistan ranks among the nations with the highest levels of illiteracy globally.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Kabul Book Festival on Monday, Otunbayeva revealed that only 50% of Afghan men and approximately 20% of Afghan women are literate.

She urged investors and entrepreneurs to play an active role in promoting literacy and supporting the printing and publishing of books within the country.

Meanwhile, Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, Deputy Minister of Publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to promote a culture of reading.

He noted that, under a decree from the Supreme Leader, books printed domestically are now exempt from taxes—a move intended to boost local publishing. He also said the ministry has organized several book fairs to further encourage public interest in reading.

However, educators and cultural figures highlight ongoing challenges that continue to impede progress.

A shortage of public libraries, restricted operating hours at existing ones, and insufficient facilities continue to obstruct efforts to promote a culture of reading.

Ziaur Rahman Laghmani, a university professor, emphasized the transformative power of books, stating: “Nations awaken and progress through books. They are the foundation of character building. A bright future depends on our youth’s engagement with books.”

The Kabul Book Festival takes place amid ongoing restrictions on girls’ education, with schools still closed to girls above the sixth grade and universities remaining off-limits. Experts warn that barring girls from education poses a major barrier to national development and self-reliance, stressing that governments have a duty to ensure inclusive and equitable access to learning for all.