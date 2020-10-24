UN failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir: Report

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations, which was established in 1945 to promote international cooperation and resolve world conflicts, has miserably failed to settle the Kashmir dispute despite the passing of 73 years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the United Nations Day, on Saturday, maintained that the World Body had passed several resolutions on Kashmir in which it was pledged that the people of Kashmir would be granted their inalienable right to self-determination through plebiscite. However, it added, the World Body could not implement its resolutions for the past over seven decades.

The report said that India had accepted these resolutions and promised to give the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves but later backed away from its commitments.

The report said that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had killed 95,706 people including women since January 1989 till date. It said that 7,149 of the victims were killed in fake encounters or custody.

The report said that since 5th August, 2019, when India revoked the special status of IIOJK and placed the territory under military siege, the troops had killed 273 innocent Kashmiris till date.

It said that 1,539 people were injured and most of them had sustained pellet injuries during the period.

The report said that over 2,000 people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth and women were facing illegal detention.

The report deplored that as a new ploy to alter the demography of IIOJK, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is settling Indian Hindus in the territory in the garb of migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

It said, changing IIOJK’s Muslim majority into minority has long been part of the Hindutva agenda of RSS and BJP and they are practically implementing it now.

“Modi government is hastily constructing transit accommodations to settle Hindus in IIOJK. Construction of transit camps for Hindus is under progress in all districts of the Kashmir Valley,” it said.

The report pointed out that India is bound under international law not to change the demography of IIOJK and the international community must forestall its move as changing dynamics of population of the territory is meant to affect future plebiscite, envisaged by the UN resolutions on Kashmir.