UN General Assembly adopts Western resolution on Ukraine

NEW YORk (TASS): On Thursday, the General Assembly adopted a resolution prepared by France and Mexico on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as part of a special session, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene. 140 delegations voted for the document, five against, 38 abstained.

The text lays responsibility on Russia for the current crisis in Ukraine. General Assembly resolutions are not binding.

The UN General Assembly did not approve a vote on the South African draft resolution on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya, before voting on the South African document, argued that it had not been formally requested.

Meanwhile, the secretariat of the world organization had previously announced the vote.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that no one has the right to interrupt the vote announced by the chairman.

Russia, Belarus, Syria, Eritrea and North Korea voted against the Western draft resolution. China abstained.

Related