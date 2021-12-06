UN General Assembly did not give up Afghanistan to Taliban

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted the recommendations of the credentials committee (accreditation committee), which advised last week to postpone the issue of representatives from Afghanistan and Myanmar, the TASS correspondent reports.

The decision on the committee’s report was taken without a vote. In practice, it means that the former representatives will continue to represent the respective countries in the world organization.

The Committee had not previously set a time frame for when the world organization will again return to the consideration of the question of the representatives of these countries.

In Myanmar, the military came to power in early February, ousting the civilian government that had sent Permanent Represent-ative Zhuo Mo Tong to the UN. In Afghanistan, in A-ugust the Taliban seized power, and former Presid-ent Ghani fled the country.

Both the Myanmar military and the Taliban have offered their representatives to the UN, but their credentials must be confirmed by an accreditation committee.