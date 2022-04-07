UN General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN General Assembly, during a special session on Ukraine, adopted on Thursday a Western resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene. 93 voted in favor of the decision, 24 voted against, 58 abstained.

For the adoption of the document, two-thirds of the votes of those participating in the vote were required, and abstentions are not taken into account. Thus, a total of 117 delegations voted “for” or “against”. Since 93 is more than two-thirds of that number, the resolution was passed.

Representatives of the Russian Federation have previously stated that they regard such steps as politically motivated, fraught wi-th devastating consequen-ces for the UN system. The decision to suspend Russi-a’s membership will only apply to the current rotation, that is, until the expiration of the current term of the Russian Fede-ration on the council in 2-023. Furt-her, the Russian Federation will be able to apply for membership again.

Algeria, Belarus, Bol-ivia, Burundi, Central Af-rican Republic, China, Co-ngo, Cuba, Congo, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mali, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Nicaragua, Syria voted against the resolution. Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe.

The UNHRC, as noted, consists of 47 members, which means that most of the UN countries at this particular moment are not part of it. Since the creation of the Council in 2006, not all countries have been me-mbers of the Council. There is no permanent membership in the UNHRC. The decisions of this body are not binding, at the same time, the suspension of membership in it does not mean the removal of obligations from the country in the human rights sphere.

Russia was not a member of the Council due to the rotational principle of its staffing in 2017-2019. The United States, by decision of former President Trump, withdrew from the Council in 2018 at its own request and returned to it after Joe Biden came to the White House.

Members of the Council vote on resolutions relating to human rights issues. None of them have a blocking vote. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly pointed out that the work of the Council is politicized and is used by Western countries to achieve their goals.

As part of the suspension of membership, Russia will lose its voting rights, but will be able to attend Council meetings.

Related