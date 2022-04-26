UN General Assembly will meet after each veto in Security Council

NEW YORK (TASS): Russia does not join the consensus on the resolution of the UN General Assembly to hold its meetings after each use of the right of veto in the Security Council. This was announced on Tuesday by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization Gennady Kuzmin.

Earlier, Belarus also declared its non-alignment with this resolution. “There is absolutely no desire to join a consensus,” he said, noting that the right of veto in the Security Council “is the cornerstone of the UN architecture” and should not be blamed, but “the unwillingness of some members of the Security Council to hear and take into account the opinions of others.”

“A veto is, of course, the most extreme measure when other solutions have been exhausted. That is why, when referring to this instrument, the permanent representatives of the Security Council give the most detailed explanations of the reasons for its use,” Kuzmin noted. “The permanent members of the Security Council, of course, are not labor to give appropriate explanations to the members of the General Assembly, but to be honest, we do not see any added value in this.

The UN General Assembly resolution on the right of veto creates an instrument of pressure on the permanent members of the Security Council, Kuzmin said. “When referring to this instrument (veto – TASS note), the permanent members of the Security Council give the most detailed explanations regarding the reasons for its application, all such statements are in the public domain. Of course, it is not difficult for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to give appropriate explanations on this matter and all the member states of the General Assembly, but we do not see any added value in this,” the diplomat said. “The decision taken today, for all its beautiful packaging, is an attempt to create some kind of instrument of pressure on the permanent members of the Security Council. We categorically reject such an approach.”.

According to him, the consequences of the approval of this document are still difficult to assess. “The adoption of today’s resolution by no means arouses positive emotions in us,” Kuzmin stressed.

On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution ordering to convene a meeting of this body every time a veto is used in the Security Council, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Five permanent members have the right of veto in the UN Security Council: Russia, China, USA, Great Britain, France.

The resolution was adopted without a vote. The authors of the resolution are Liechtenstein and a number of other states. The adopted document decides that the President of the General Assembly will convene a formal meeting of the Assembly within 10 working days “after the veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the situation, which was vetoed.”

The resolution puts the vetoing country in a priority position in the list of speakers at the corresponding meeting of the General Assembly. This, in the opinion of the authors, should encourage a representative of the country that exercised the right of veto to come to the meeting and explain to the states why this or that resolution was blocked.

Western countries in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the way China and Russia used their veto power, preventing the adoption of Western resolutions. One of the latest examples was the resolution of Western countries condemning the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. Moscow vetoed it. Unlike the decisions of the UN Security Council, the resolutions of the UN General Assembly cannot prescribe coercive measures against states.

