UN hails IEA efforts fighting against drug

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Prime Minister’s office, Mawlavi Zakir, met with Scott Smith, a top UNAMA official, and the representative of the World Bank for Afghanistan here in Kabul.

The mission of UNAMA and the World Bank in Afghanistan and other mutual interested issues were the main focus of the discussions, according to Arg’s statement.

“UNAMA strives to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate to end poverty in Afghanistan and provide basic services to Afghans.” Said Smith.

He said, two meetings will be held in New York and Brussels on Afghanistan adding that UNAMA will inspire the participants of the meetings to provide more assistance to Afghanistan.

UNAMA hails the Islamic Emirate’s stable efforts fighting drugs in Afghanistan, he added.

Meanwhile, the representative of the World Bank said that the Bank continues engaging with Afghans in the humanitarian and health sectors.

For his part, Maulvi Zakir thanked UNAMA and the World Bank for their assistance and said that many Afghans are facing economic problems and there is a need for more humanitarian assistance.

Mawlavi Zakir urged UNAMA to share with the international community the real image of Afghanistan in terms of security, economic growth, reduction of corruption, fight against drugs, and other issues.

He said the removal of restrictions on the banking sector is an important element for the economic development of Afghanistan.