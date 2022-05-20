UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will visit China next week

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit China May 23-28 and is also ex-pected to travel to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regio-n.

“United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet begins a six-day official mission to China on Monday at the invitation of the Chinese government. This is the first visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to China since 2005,” the High Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.

During the visit, Bachelet will reportedly meet with a number of dignitaries at the national and local levels. The High Commissioner will also meet with representatives of civil society.

