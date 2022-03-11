UN HR Council 49: UK statement for the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment

F.P. Report

LONDON: The UK’s Global Ambassador for Human Rights, Rita French delivered the UK statement, reiterating that the UK remains focussed on tackling the three primary threats to our environment: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The United Kingdom welcomes today’s dialogue with the Special Rapporteur and notes with appreciation the report on good practices related to preventing pollution, eliminating the use of toxic substances and rehabilitating contaminated sites.

The UK remains proud of its hosting of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC. The UK will use its ongoing Presidency to continue work to deepen integration of nature into climate change mitigation and adaptation, to work internationally to secure ambitious targets in the Global Biodiversity Framework through the negotiations in Kunming, and to tackle pollution at home and abroad.

In these very difficult times, it is important that we remain focussed on tackling the three primary threats to our environment: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The Special Rapporteur’s guidelines are an important resource for States and businesses when considering how to most effectively tackle these threats.

Special Rapporteur,

In your opinion, what is the most effective ‘practice’ that States can adopt to tackle human rights concerns attached to the disposal of hazardous substances and wastes?