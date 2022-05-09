GENEVA (TASS): The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) will hold a special session on May 12 on the situation in Ukraine. As the press service of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Monday, the holding of this meeting, initiated by the Kyiv regime, was supported by 16 of the 47 member countries of the Council – primarily Western states included by Moscow in the list of unfriendly.

The report says that the speech at the special session will focus on the “deterioration of the situation with human rights in Ukraine” in connection with the special military operation of Russia. Kyiv addressed the HRC with a request to consider this issue. The convening of a special session “requires the support of 16 or more members of the Council”, explained the OHCHR. The following 16 member countries of the HRC have expressed their support for this anti-Russian initiative: Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ukraine, Montenegro, Mexico, the Gambia and the Marshall Islands. In addition, another 36 countries that are not members of the Council spoke in favor of convening a special session. This group also includes states that are not friendly to Russia, including Canada, Italy and Switzerland.

On April 7, the UN General Assembly, during a special session on Ukraine, adopted a Western resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the HRC. According to the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Gennady Kuzmin, Russia has decided to early terminate its membership in the UN Human Rights Council .

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body of the UN system. It was created in 2006, replacing the Commission on Human Rights.

The Human Rights Council includes 47 states, each of which is elected for three years by the General Assembly by a majority vote by direct secret ballot.

Earlier, the government of the Russian Federation approved a list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens.

