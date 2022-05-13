UN intends to support investigation of biological laboratories in Ukraine

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN Office for Disarm-ament Affairs is ready to support the measures provided for by international agreements to investigate allegations of the implementation of a military biological program in Ukraine. This was stated on Friday at a meeting of the UN Security Council Thomas Markram.

“The UN Office for Disarmament Affairs stands ready to support any procedures under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) that member countries may decide to engage,” he said.

As examples of possible procedural steps, Markram cited the actions provided for in Article 5 of the BTWC (on bilateral and multilateral consultations of countries in case of suspicion of the use of such weapons) and Article 6 of the BTWC (on providing evidence to the UN Security Council to initiate an investigation).

Markram said that the UN still does not have information that military biological activities were carried out in Ukraine.

“Under Secretary Gen-eral of the UN Izumi Naka-mitsu said that the UN does not have data on any military biological activity in Ukraine. Now the situation has not changed,” he said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, commenting on these words, noted that Ukraine, in accordance with international obligations, was supposed to provide information on military biological activities to the UN, but, obviously, did not do this.

The US is deliberately blocking attempts to strengthen the regime of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), said Nebenzya.

Nebenzia noted that over and over again, American representatives refuse to give explanations regarding the nature and real goals of their activities in the biological field in Ukraine and in the whole world.

“In the Preparatory Committee of the 9th BTWC Review Conference in Geneva at its session in early April, the American side again did not give a single clear answer, except for the excuse that the biological activities of the United States, by definition, are peaceful and “useful” to the international community, On April 6, during a meeting “according to the Arria formula,” independent journalists turned to the United States with a request for clarification, including why documents on US-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of biodevelopment contradict the statements of American officials.

“During the aforementioned session of the Preparatory Committee, the US delegation again rejected the proposal to create an effective mechanism for verifying the implementation of the BTWC, it refused to resume work on the relevant legally binding protocol to the convention, which the US has been blocking since 2001,” said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation. “Our initiative to supplement confidence building measures The American representatives also rejected the BTWC as a form of reporting on military biological activities outside the national territory. That is, the United States deliberately blocks attempts to strengthen the BTWC regime, aimed at making it possible to effectively identify violations of the convention.”

According to the diplomat, all these are extremely alarming signals, especially considering that “American legislation allows military biological activities and national legislation in this area has priority over international ones in the United States.”.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN Richard Mills said that the United States believes that the documents submitted by Russia to the UN Security Council do not confirm accusations of military-biological activities in Ukraine with the participation of Washington.

“This morning we heard strange allegations about poisoned banknotes, secret experiments on psychiatric patients, non-disclosure obligations, that the theses of the Russian delegation were taken from a bad spy novel,” he said. “Even the documents circulated by Moscow do not support the allegations,” Mills added.

Article 5 of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons states, inter alia, that “the States Parties to… the Convention undertake to consult and cooperate with each other in the solution of any questions that may arise with respect to the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the provisions of the Convention.”

Article 6 of the BTWC states that “any state party to… a convention that finds that any other state party is acting in violation of obligations arising from the provisions of the convention may file a complaint with the UN Security Council.”

