UN investigation and plight of Palestine

A high-level team of UN Investigators has said that Israel’s occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of the endless cycles of violence in the occupied territory. After a yearlong probe into the recurrent acts of violence and bloodshed, the UN experts categorically said that the all-underlying root causes in the decades long conflict pointed the fingers squarely at Israel. The Chief Investigator, Navi Pillay, told the media that recommendations in past reports were overwhelmingly directed towards Israel, which was indicative of the reality that one state was occupying the other.

Palestine, the holy land of prophets, occupies a historical religious importance for the Muslims, Jews and Christians since the beginning and the followers of all three religions had been fighting to take control of this territory throughout history. After the emergence of Islam, Palestine mostly ruled by the Muslims emperors until the conclusion of the world war-II, when British gained control of Palestine from Ottoman empire in 1919 under the Versailles Peace Treaty. Later, British government brought Jews across the world to Palestine and created an illegal state, Israel on Palestinian land while forcing out the Palestinian Muslims from their homes. Realistically, the illegal and unjust birth of Israel was the real reason of violence, chaos and bloodshed in Palestine and broader Middle East region, while Israeli leaders laid the foundation of their country on land grab, coercion, torture and killings of innocent Palestinians to consolidate their rule in the occupied territory.

According to reports, during Palestine war of 1948 about 85% Palestinian population was expelled from their homes who took refuge in neighboring countries including Jordan, Syria and Lebanon while another several hundred thousand Palestinians were later pushed out of the Country by the Jew settlers after the war of 1967. Israeli government, its forces and Jewish extremists had broken all records of highhandedness, intimidation and brutality in making the life of Palestinian Muslims miserable so they leave their homeland and there will not be a single Muslim in Palestine. Although, United Nations had reaffirmed the Palestinians right to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty but Israel and its chief supporter, America trapped Palestinian leadership through Oslo accord and turned the Palestinian land into an open prison through construction of wall, fencing and security barriers all around it. The United Nations had passed over 131 resolutions regarding the Palestine conflict over the past decades but Israel never cooperated for the implementation of those divine creeds.

The United Nations Human Rights Council had constituted its 9th Commission of Inquiry (COI) following the 11-day Hamas-Israel war in May 2021, which cost the lives of hundreds of Palestinians but Israel neither accepted this commission nor cooperated in its probe.

Israel and his patron in-Chief, America both had objected to the formation of the UN Commission of Inquiry and similarly objected and resisted the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s probe into the Israeli war crimes in Palestine. The UN body had formed eight Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Palestinian issue in the past and all those commissions pointed their fingers toward Israeli atrocities and disobedience to the UN resolutions. Historically, aggressors and occupiers pursue hegemonic plans and never heed to the sane voices, they act on the command of superiority so the world should deal with them in their dialectal.