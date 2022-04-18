UN invites Russia and Ukraine to hold meeting

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN invites representatives of Russia and Ukraine to hold a meeting to discuss humanitarian issues. This was stated on Monday at a briefing by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

“In particular, I suggested that both sides come to an agreement that both sides, representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, would meet under the auspices of the UN in a virtual or personal format to discuss humanitarian issues, especially their military component, possibly a truce, its monitoring , safe corridors, humanitarian priorities,” he said.

Griffiths will travel to Turkey this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I am going to Turkey this week where I will meet with President Erdogan, who spoke yesterday with the UN Secretary General, to further talk on some ideas,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths said he intends to visit Russia again to discuss the situation in Ukraine after a trip to Turkey. “I think we should return,” he said, commenting on the fact that he has not yet received a response from the Russian Federation on UN humanitarian initiatives. “I want to do this after my trip to Turkey.”

A visit to Turkey, which will also raise humanitarian issues in connection with the situation in Ukraine, will take place on Wednesday or Thursday this week, Griffiths said.

Guterres speaks with Erdogan: UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the need for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine to evacuate people. This was reported on Monday in the office of the head of the world organization following a conversation.

Guterres and Erdogan considered “the need for humanitarian corridors for the distribution of aid and the evacuation of people.”

“The parties also discussed the situation in Jeru-salem, the UN Secretary General reaffirmed his position on the importance of preserving and respecting the status quo of holy places.” “Provocations must be avoided at all costs,” the UN said.

