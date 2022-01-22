UN mission reports disappearance of 2 Afghan activists

KABUL (RIA Novosti): T-he United Nations Assist-ance Mission in Afghan-istan (UNAMA) is conc-erned about the disappearance of two Afghan activi-sts, the organization called on the Taliban to provide i-nformation about their wh-ereabouts and respect the rights of citizens, follows from a UNAMA statement.

“The UN shares growing concern over the disappearance of two Afghan women activists, Tamana Zaryab Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel, who were reportedly abducted from their homes on Wednesday night. We call on the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts and protect the rights of all Afghans.”, UNAMA said in a Twitter statement.

Earlier, the Taliban promised that women’s rights would be protected, but within the framework of Islam, and promised to develop appropriate rules for women to carry out their work activities. Many women demonstrated in a number of cities in Afghanistan calling on the new authorities to respect their rights and ensure representativeness in government and local authorities.

In turn, after the Taliban came to power, Afghan activists have repeatedly demonstrated in a number of cities in the country with a call to respect their rights and ensure representativeness in government and local authorities. During one of the latest actions, women threatened that they would appear in society in men’s clothing if restrictions were maintained.

UNAMA tweets: Sec-Gen@antonioguterres speaking about the Taliban: “In the context of their objective of recognition… [&] international support… it is absolutely essential to have full respect for the rights of women and girls and to have a positive approach to human rights in general.”

A disturbing video of Paryani has been circulating on social media that shows the activist calling for help as men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, are knocking on her door. She was disconnected after sharing this video with local broadcaster Aamaj News.

Ibrahimkhel went missing on the same night. Both activists are known for pro-testing against the Taliban in the past five months.

The Taliban authorities have rejected their arrest and called the video released by Paryani fake.