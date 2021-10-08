UN mission reports more than 100 killed in Kunduz mosque explosion

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): More than 100 people were killed or injured in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported.

Earlier it was noted that all the dead and injured are parishioners of the mosque. According to Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement, special forces have arrived at the scene of the explosion and an investigation is underway. A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Said Khosti, confirmed the explosion to RIA Novosti, but stressed that the number of victims is unknown.

The number of victims of an explosion in a Shiite mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz has exceeded 100, an eyewitness told RIA Novosti.

“More than 100 people were killed and about 20 people were injured in the explosion in the mosque,” an eyewitness said.

Earlier, the media reported that the explosion killed 60 people and more than 100 were injured. It was noted that all the dead and injured are parishioners of the mosque.

“The UN family in Afghanistan is deeply concerned about reports of a very large number of casualties as a result of today’s attack on a Shiite mosque… in Kunduz. According to preliminary information, more than 100 people were killed or injured in a suicide bombing in a mosque,” the Mission said in a statement. UN on Twitter.

“Today’s incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence: 3rd deadly attack this week apparently targeting a religious institution. Islamic State(KP) claimed responsibility for Sunday’s incident next to a Kabul mosque. Wednesday’s attack on a madrassa in Khost unclaimed.”

As noted, the explosion in the mosque is the third attack on a religious institution this week.

Prior to this, an explosion occurred near the Idgah mosque in Kabul. A source in the Taliban movement told RIA Novosti that 12 people were kil-led in the explosion, 32 were injured.