UN mission returns from Sahel

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Council members started a visiting mission to the Sahel on Saturday (23 October). The mission will conclude on Monday (25 October).

On Wednesday (27 October), Council members are scheduled to vote on two draft resolutions: one renewing the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), and another renewing the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

Also on Wednesday, the Council will receive a briefing on the Secretary-General’s report on the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, are expected to brief. Closed consultations are scheduled to follow the open briefing.

The Council will hold its monthly meetings on the political and humanitarian tracks in Syria on Wednesday.

Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen will brief on political developments, while Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths is expected to brief on the humanitarian situation.

A civil society representative may also brief.

On Thursday (28 October), Kenya will convene a high-level open debate via videoconference (VTC) on cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organisations, focusing on the partnership with the African Union (AU).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to chair the meeting.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and AU High Representative for the Peace Fund Donald Kaberuka may brief.

A presidential statement is an expected outcome of the meeting.

On Friday (29 October), there will be an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on Mali. Special Representative and head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) El-Ghassim Wane is expected to brief. A civil society representative may also brief.

This week, Council members may vote on a draft resolution on the protection of education in conflict, which was initiated by Niger and Norway.

At the subsidiary body level, the Military Staff Committee will hold a formal meeting on Friday (29 October).

On Thursday (28 October), there will be a closed VTC Arria-formula meeting on “Addressing and Countering Hate Speech and Preventing Incitement to Discrimination, Hostility, and Violence on Social Media”, which is spearheaded by Kenya.