UN must listen to Kashmiris as Yasin’s life in danger: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD (APP): Peace and Culture Organisation, Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik was battling for life in notorious Tihar jail as he was deprived of all legal, constitutional and fundamental human rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, she was speaking at a hunger strike camp set up in front of the Islamabad Press Club the other day.

Mushaal Mullick revealed that fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime had crossed all limits of barbarism to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmir’s peaceful freedom struggle but they failed in their nefarious designs. The chairperson said people of Kashmir set up hunger strikes camps worldwide to express solidarity with their beloved leader. Mullick said that despite using all inhuman and unlawful tactics, the JKLF chairman refused to surrender and compromise on the birth rights of Kashmiris. She urged the UN to listen to the voice of Kashmiri people.

