UN nuclear watchdog continues to monitor Iran

BERLIN (AA): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to verify and monitor Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, an official said on Monday.

“The Agency continues to verify and monitor Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). I will report any further relevant developments to the Board in a timely manner,” IAEA acting Director-General Cornel Feruta told the Board of Governors meeting in Vienna.

Feruta told the board that on Sunday he visited Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials, and he was informed about Iran’s latest activities related to centrifuge research and development.

Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will soon take a third step in reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal in response to European countries failing to meet their commitments.

The Iran nuclear accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia, China, France, the U.K. and the U.S. plus Germany.

Iran now insists that Europe must provide it additional economic support if they want to save the deal, after U.S. withdrew in May 2018 and slammed sanctions on Tehran.

“It is important to advance our interactions and, therefore, I also stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to Agency questions related to the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations. The Agency will continue its efforts and will remain actively engaged. Time is of the essence,” he added.

North Korea’s nuclear activities ‘serious concern’

Turning to North Korea, Feruta said its nuclear activities remain a cause for “serious concern”.

“The continuation of that program is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable,” he added.

Feruta also said the IAEA is ready to play an essential role in verifying Pyongyang’s nuclear program, if a political agreement is reached among countries concerned.

“I call upon [North Korea] to comply fully with its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, to cooperate promptly with the Agency and to resolve all outstanding issues,” he added.