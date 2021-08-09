UN principles necessary in sphere of using maritime space, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO (TASS): UN legal principles are mandatory for ap-plication in the sphere of p-eaceful and responsible use of the maritime space. This opinion was expressed by Russian President Vladi-mir Putin at a high level U-N Security Council open d-ebate on maritime security.

“The UN principles are mandatory for application in the sphere of peaceful and responsible use of the maritime space, its natural resources, the protection of the marine environment, the stable economic activity of the enormous aquatic part of our planet,” Putin noted.

The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow “supports the unfailing observance of the key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter such as the respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and dispute resolution through dialogue.”

The Russian president noted that “seas and oceans have always been connecting people and civilizations, yet, unfortunately, there are also many threats along sea routes.” “And this is why it is so important for us today to consider substantive practical issues related to the fight against ‘the 21st-century piracy,’ meaning the establishment of a more effective counteraction of transnational crime and not allowing the use of seas and oceans for criminal purposes,” he added.

Putin asserted that “in order to attain actual success in this direction, it is necessary to join the efforts both of all interested states as well as international organizations, regional structures with the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council.”

The head of state emphasized that Russia, being one of the leading maritime powers, is doing a lot to preserve and strengthen the international legal order in the sphere of maritime security. “Our country actively participates in the work along the entire set of these issues – both at the UN and within the framework of numerous regional formats, including within the contact group on piracy off Somalia’s coast, the ASEAN Regional Forum on security and the East Asia Summits,” he added.

Russia seeks to assist in ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and Atlantic areas , where cases of sea piracy have become more frequent, said Russian President Vladimir Putin .

“And of course, we strive to promote security in the Persian Gulf zone, in the Atlantic, in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea, where cases of sea robbery, accompanied by hostage-taking, have become more frequent,” the president said.

Putin thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the current meeting of the UN Security Council in order to discuss modern challenges and threats in the sphere of maritime security. “This initiative is along the lines of that constructive role that India traditionally has on the international arena, facilitating the development of multifaceted, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation,” the Russian president pointed out.