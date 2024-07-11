UN publishes names of 61 sanctioned Taliban officials

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Sanctions Monitoring Team has identified 61 Taliban officials currently under international sanctions in its latest report.

Out of these sanctioned individuals, 35 are members of the Taliban cabinet and senior officials, as detailed in the UN Security Council’s published list on its website.

Key figures like Mullah Hasan Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Abdul Salam Hanafi, and Abdul Kabir are prominently listed among the sanctioned Taliban leadership.

Also included are Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Interior Minister, who recently obtained temporary permission to travel to the UAE for Hajj and attend a security meeting.

Notable figures such as Abdul Haq Waseeq, head of intelligence, Noor Mohammad Saqib, minister of Hajj and religious affairs, and Khairullah Khairkhwa, minister of information and culture, are also subject to sanctions.

The sanctions prohibit these individuals from traveling abroad without Security Council authorization and freeze their assets outside Afghanistan.

The Monitoring Team’s mandate was extended by a consensus of 15 permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for another year.

The U.S. ambassador to the UN emphasized that the team’s mission extension aims to combat terrorism and uphold human rights, particularly women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan.

China’s ambassador also stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from becoming a hub for terrorist activities once again.

Several members of the Haqqani network are also listed in the sanctions, including Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani and Yahya Haqqani, among others.

Officials from the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Education are also on the list. Mohammad Ibrahim Omari, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Fazlullah Rabi, Nek Mohammad, and Abdul Qados Mazhari face global sanctions for allegedly obstructing girls’ education.

The sanctions list extends to various ministries and administrative bodies within the Taliban regime, reflecting international efforts to enforce compliance with global norms.

The comprehensive 26-page report compiled at the request of member states underscores ongoing international scrutiny and efforts to impose travel restrictions and asset freezes on Taliban leaders and affiliates.

The prominent Taliban officials and their associates in the UN sanctions list underscore global efforts to address security concerns and uphold international norms amidst Afghanistan’s evolving political landscape.