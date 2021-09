NEW YORK (TASS): The UN has already received $ 131 million of the total $ 1.2 billion promised by the participants in the conference on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on September 13. This was stated on Monday at a briefing by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarrick.

“We received $ 131 million out of $ 1.2 billion. This is 21.7% of our declared amount of $ 606 million, which is needed to help Afghanistan by the end of the year,” he said.