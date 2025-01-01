UN rights chief deeply worried about ‘fundamental shift in direction’ in US under Trump

GENEVA (Reuters): The rights chief of the United Nations expressed deep concern on Monday about a “fundamental shift in direction” by the United States under President Donald Trump, warning that divisive rhetoric is being used to deceive and polarize people.

“We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the US on human rights over many decades … I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, told a Geneva meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, without mentioning Trump by name.

He also voiced concern about a roll-back on gender equality and an increase in the use of disinformation, intimidation and threats against journalists and public officials.