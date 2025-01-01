UN rights chief warns climate change could push 80M more into hunger by 2050

GENEVA (AA): The UN human rights chief warned on Monday that climate change could drive an additional 80 million people into hunger by 2050, citing systemic inequalities that make food inaccessible and unaffordable.

In a post on X, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said one in 10 people worldwide already suffers from hunger.

“This isn’t about lack of food—it’s about systems that make food inaccessible, unaffordable and unsustainable,” he said.

“We need food and land use systems built on equity, sustainability and human rights,” Turk urged.