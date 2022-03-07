UN says 397 civilians killed in Afghanistan since August 15, 2021

GENEVA (TASS): At least 397 civilians were killed in Afghanistan after the Taliban occupied Kabul on August 15 last year. Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on Monday in Geneva.

“From August 15, 2021 to February 15, 2022, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights documented at least 1,153 civilian deaths and injuries, including 397 deaths,” Bachelet said, speaking at the 49th th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The High Commissioner stressed that “despite repeated guarantees of protection through a general amnesty for former government and security officials, we have received reports of extrajudicial killings of more than 100 former members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces or their families.”

Bachelet also drew attention to “a devastating humanitarian and economic crisis that is seriously affecting the full enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights.” According to her, “more than half of the population now suffers from extreme hunger,” the country has seen an increase in “child labor, child marriage and child trafficking.” At the same time, international sanctions that previously applied to the Taliban now “have become sanctions against the de facto ruling authorities.” The liquidity crisis that resulted from these sanctions “contributed to a full-blown economic collapse.”

