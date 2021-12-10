UN says equal rights must become everyday reality in Afghanistan

KABUL (Tolo News): Marking the International Human Rights Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) underscored the significance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its importance for Afghanistan and has called on the Islamic Emirate to support equal rights for all Afghans, UNAMA said in a statement.

According to UNAMA, this year’s global Human Rights Day theme centers on “equality,” saying “all human beings are born free of and equal in dignity and rights.” UN Secretary General Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, has called on the Islamic Emirate to support the principle of equality and non-discrimination.

“The principles of equality and non-discrimination are paramount for the enjoyment of human rights by all. We call upon the Taliban to make this principle a day-to-day reality in Afghanistan,” Lyons said.

UNAMA has highlighted that the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to protect the rights of all Afghans have yet to be met, saying women and girls have witnessed an erosion of their rights since the political change in Afghanistan. “Significant efforts are required by the Taliban to actively promote and protect the equal rights of girls and women, in access to education, work, free movement and other aspects of life,” the statement read.

UNAMA has also called on the Islamic Emirate to investigate and publicize their findings about the reported killings and use of violence against former Afghan security forces and prevent the commission of such crimes. “The UN is also deeply concerned by credible reports in recent months of killings, the use of violence against and forced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security services, government and civil society, including protestors, media workers, human rights defenders and minorities,” the statement said.

UNAMA has also called on the Islamic Emirate to fulfill Afghanistan’s international human rights obligations. “The UN has noted statements and commitments from senior Taliban representatives on the protection of human rights for all Afghans, without discrimination, at both the national and provincial level. The UN maintains its readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue in this and other areas and looks forward to seeing the fulfilment of these promises,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, concluding a three-day visit to Afghanistan, said the UN will not abandon the people of Afghanistan and will support their efforts for building an inclusive, just and peaceful society. DiCarlo visited Afghanistan from December 7-9 and met with a wide range of the Islamic Emirate representatives, political figures, women leaders, members of civil society and the diplomatic community and reiterated that the UN will continue working in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

“The UN has been in Afghanistan since 1949 and, as demonstrated during the recent crisis, we do not intend to abandon the Afghan people,” she said. According to UNAMA, DiCarlo during the meetings with the Islamic Emirate officials emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans–men, women and minorities–take part in political and social life.

“I had frank and useful exchanges about what is needed to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism,” she said. “The Afghan people and the world are very interested in the steps the de facto authorities will take in this regard.” DiCarlo also insisted on the reopening of girls’ schools and the importance of women’s work. “As I heard again during my visit, the women and girls of Afghanistan want to be able to go to school, work and take part in public life, free of discrimination. The progress that was made in this area must not be erased.”

Pointing to the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, DiCarlo said the UN is working with international financial institutions and with the international community to deal with the financial situation and prevent the total economic and social systems’ collapse in Afghanistan, the statement said.