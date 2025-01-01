UN says Sudan war turning ‘more dangerous’ for civilians after Al-Jazira attacks

Port Sudan (AFP): The United Nations human rights chief warned Friday that the war in Sudan is becoming “more dangerous” for civilians, following reports from rights groups of army-allied militias carrying out ethnic-based attacks on minorities in Al-Jazira state.

The “Sudan conflict (is) taking more dangerous turn for civilians,” UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said on social media platform X, adding that “there is evidence of… war crimes and other atrocity crimes.”

The Sudanese army, at war with rival paramilitaries since April 2023, led an offensive this week on Al-Jazira, recapturing the state capital Wad Madani from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Rights groups said on Monday that at least 13 people including two children were killed in ethnically-targeted attacks against minority communities in the agricultural state.

Though the RSF has become notorious for alleged ethnic-based violence, reports have also emerged of civilians being targeted on the basis of ethnicity in army-controlled areas.

On Thursday, the US treasury department announced sanctions against army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing the army of attacking schools, markets and hospitals, as well as using food deprivation as a weapon of war.

The Sudanese army lashed out at the sanctions, describing them as “immoral,” saying that they “lack the most basic foundations of justice and transparency.”

It came a week after the US slapped sanctions on RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, accusing his group of committing genocide.

Both sides have been accused of targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas, with the RSF specifically accused of ethnic cleansing, systematic sexual violence and laying siege to entire towns.