UN says Taliban committing ‘rights violations’ against Afghan returnees

KABUL (AFP) : A United Nations report published Thursday said Taliban authorities were committing human rights violations, including torture and arbitrary detention, against Afghans forced to return by Iran and Pakistan.

“People returning to the country who were at particular risk of reprisals and other human rights violations by the de facto (Taliban) authorities were women and girls, individuals affiliated with the former government and its security forces, media workers and civil society,” the UN said in a statement accompanying the release of the report.

“These violations have included torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, and threats to personal security.”