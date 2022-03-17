UN Secretary General meets Russian representative

NEW YORK (TASS): UN Secretary-General António Guterres is meeting with Vasily Nebenzei, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization on the situation in Ukraine. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing by the representative of the Secretary General Stefan Dujarric.

“The Secretary General is making a lot of efforts in the diplomatic direction. We are trying to link all the various efforts and contacts that are taking place between Russia and Ukraine. He is holding telephone conversations, meeting with permanent representatives. He is currently meeting with Vasily, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Nebenzei,” Dujarric said. “As you understand, it is mainly about Ukraine,” he added.

In the previous days, the representative of the Secretary General noted, Guterres met with representatives of Great Britain, the United States and France.

The UN Secretary General is interested in a unified position of the Security Council on Ukraine. “We are seeing differences in Ukraine, this is not a secret,” said Dujarric.

Also Dujarric that UN staff remain in Moscow to coordinate humanitarian issues in Ukraine. “Yes, I believe they are there, I haven’t seen any changes,” he said, answering a relevant question from a TASS correspondent.

