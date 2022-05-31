UN Security Council adopts resolution to combat piracy in Gulf of Guinea

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN Security Council adopted on Tuesday at a meeting a resolution to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. The document received all 15 votes of the member states of the Security Council, the initiators were Ghana and Norway.

The resolution, in particular, expresses concern about the constant threat of piracy, armed robbery and transnational organized crime in the Gulf of Guinea to international shipping, security and sustainable development of regional countries.

The UN Security Council calls on the states of the region to introduce criminal prosecution of persons responsible for acts of piracy,

