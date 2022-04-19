UN Security Council and Palestine issue

The UN Security Council held a meeting on the situation in Jerusalem on April 19. According to details, the UN’s most effective forum has gathered to discuss recent clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during which several people got serious injuries while Israeli Security Forces detained at least 400 Palestinians. As said, the provocation was made by the Jewish settlers which led to the indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli troops in the Holy Mosque during the month of Ramadan. The situation in the illegally Occupied territory became tense while air raid sirens were blown in Israeli border areas with the Gaza strip on Monday due to a rocket attack by the Hamas.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the most sacred place for Muslims while it also occupies importance in Judaism as the Mount Temple. The dispute over the Al-Aqsa Mosque is not new for the Palestinians, Jews as well as the world, as almost after every few months, a new crisis is usually being reinvented by the Israeli government against unarmed Palestinian worshippers. In fact, the three religious festivals of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter relating to Muslims, Jews and Christians respectively coincided in Mid-April and there were chances of provocations because the followers of the three religions were likely to visit their holy places located within a small vicinity of the historic city of Jerusalem. The recent violence erupted on the eve of Passover, hence, the unfair and indiscriminate use of force by Israeli Police made the matter worse, and the global community fears that a wider conflagration could be exploded in the coming days. The close session of the UN Security Council had been requested by several countries including China, France, UAE, Ireland, and Norway. The UN Special Envoy for Palestine briefed the members of the council regarding the current situation in Jerusalem while the representatives of Palestine and Israel were not allowed to attend the meeting. The experts do not expect any concrete outcome from the session because no resolution draft was planned to discuss during the meeting.

The fascist Israeli government had adopted a well-thought strategy of exploiting the religious sentiment of the Palestinian Muslims through the excessive use of intimidation, harassment, and force in such a ruthless and recurrent manner that Palestinians finally agree to live in the occupied territory in the way Israel wanted. The Israeli Strategists were of the view that Palestinians will either flee out of Palestine or will ultimately subdue in front of Israeli coercion. However, Israeli could not achieve their goals over the past seven decades because Palestinians are facing Israeli atrocities steadfastly. According to analysts, the normalization of relations by some Arab countries with the Jewish state under the Abraham accord was a great setback for the Palestinian cause. Henceforth, a unanimous stance of Arab nations could play a positive role toward a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue. There is a dire need for coordinated efforts of the Muslim Ummah against the Israeli regime at the international level to halt its nefarious policies against innocent Palestinians.