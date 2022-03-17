UN Security Council extends mission in Afghanistan for a year

NEW YORK (RIA Novo-s-ti): The United Nations Se-curity Council has extended the operation of the United Nations Assistance Mis-sion in Afghanistan (UNA-MA) for a year – until M-arch 17, 2023, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The mission’s mandate expired on Thursday.

The document says that “The Security Council decides to extend the mandate of UNAMA until March 17, 2023.” 14 members of the Security Council voted for the resolution, Russia abstained.

Explaining Moscow’s position, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at the meeting that the Russian side wishes the mission to succeed, but does not want to “be held responsible if it is unable to fulfill all the tasks assigned to it.”

According to him, when discussing the project, the Russian delegation tried “to convey to the colleagues on the Security Council the importance of obtaining the host country’s consent to the UN presence.” “This imperative has been consistently taken into account at every extension of the mandate of the special political mission for many years. However, this time its mention ran into opposition from those who, all these years, pursued an irresponsible policy in Afghanistan, did not contribute to solving urgent problems and, as a result, abandoned the population this country to its fate,” he said.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan was established on March 28, 2002.

The UNSC decides that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General will continue to carry out their duties in close consultation with all relevant Afghan political actors and players, including, as appropriate, with the relevant authorities. The activities of UNAMA and the Special Representative should be aimed at supporting the people of Afghanistan in accordance with the sovereignty of the country.

Much attention is paid to human rights topics in the text.

UNAMA and the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative are expected to focus, among other things, on engaging with all players at the “state and sub-state levels” as well as with civil society and international NGOs to protect the human rights of all Afghans. It is planned that the Mission and the Special Representative will also monitor the situation with civilians, focus on the prevention and elimination of violence, including torture, sexual and gender-based violence.

