UN Security Council to host a meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday

KABUL (TOLONews): The United Nations Security Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Afghanistan in two days.

Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and Sima Bahous, the UN Women Executive Director, will deliver speeches on Afghanistan at this meeting.

The head of UNAMA will present a quarterly report on the situation in Afghanistan to the members of the Security Council.

According to a report by the Security Council, consultations on Afghanistan will also take place at the end of the meeting.

The UN Security Council said, “Wednesday (18 September), there will be an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on Afghanistan. Special Representative and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva and UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous are expected to brief.”

The report also mentioned that a civil society activist will also speak about Afghanistan at this meeting.

“This meeting is valuable for the future of our country with the world. I emphasize that the voice of the Afghan people should be prioritized and should be the basis of these discussions,” said Yousuf Amin Zazai, a political analyst.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on this, but it has always urged the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to reflect the realities in its reports.

But what is the significance of holding the UN Security Council’s quarterly meetings on Afghanistan?

“To enable the Security Council to review Afghanistan’s political, economic, and social situation and report to the world, these meetings are held every three months. Unfortunately, so far, they have not brought anything good to the people of Afghanistan,” said Saleem Paigir, another political analyst.

Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan had criticized the human rights situation in Afghanistan in its latest report, a matter that the Islamic Emirate called baseless.