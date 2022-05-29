UN Security Council will discuss political developments in Syria

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Tuesday (31 May), the Security Council is expected to vote on a draft resolution initiated by Ghana and Norway on piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea.

Also on Tuesday, Council members will receive a briefing in closed consultations on political developments in Syria from Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

There will be a briefing on the Democratic Repu-blic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday. The A3 Council members (Gabon, Ghana and Kenya) requested the meeting to discuss the hei-ghtened security concerns in eastern DRC, including following a 22 May attack by the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) on positions of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC). The DRC’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula, is expected to participate in the meeting.

On Wednesday (1 June), Albania assumes the presidency of the Security Council. Council members also expect to adopt the pr-ovisional programme of w-ork for June on Wednesday.

On Thursday (2 June), Albania will organise a high-level open debate on “Strengthening accountability for violations of international law and its impact for maintaining peace and security”. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will chair the meeting. The exp-ected briefers are Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, ICJ President Joan E. Donoghue, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and a civil society representative.

Council members are scheduled to vote on two draft resolutions on Friday (3 June): one renewing the authorisations established by resolution 2292 of 14 June 2016 allowing member states to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya that they have reasonable grounds to believe are violating the arms embargo, and another renewing the mandate of the UN Integrated Transi-tion Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

This week, Council members will continue to closely follow the situation in Ukraine. They may convene a meeting on the issue, depending on developments.

At the subsidiary body level, the 1540 Committee will hold formal meetings on Tuesday (31 May), Wednesday (1 June) and Thursday (2 June) to conduct open consultations on the 2022 comprehensive review of the implementation of resolution 1540. (Adopted in 2004, resolution 1540 aims to prevent non-state actors from obtaining access to weapons of mass destruction.) The meetings are open to participation by all member states, some international and regional organisations, and participants from civil society relevant to the implementation of resolution 1540.

On Friday (3 June), the US—together with Albania, the UK and additional non-Council member sponsors—will organise an Arria-formula meeting on “Syrian Women’s Voices on Detainees and the Disappeared in Syria”.

Related