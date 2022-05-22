UN Security Council will hold meeting on protection of journalists

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Monday (23 May), the Security Council will hold a briefing on “Technology and security” under the “Maintenance of international peace and security” agenda item. The anticipated briefers are: Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Po-litical and Peacebuilding A-ffairs; Nanjala Nyabola, D-irector of Advox, the Dig-ital Rights Project of Glo-bal Voices; and Dirk Druet, Adjunct Professor at M-cGill University’s Center for International Peace and Security Studies and Non-resident Fellow at the Inter-national Peace Institute.

Also on Monday, the Co-uncil will receive a briefing, followed by consultations, on the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNS-OM). Special Represent-ative for Somalia and head of UNSOM James Swan and an AU representative are the expected briefers.

On Tuesday (24 May), Special Representative for Sudan and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assis-tance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Pert-hes is expected to brief the Council on UNITAMS. A civil society representative may brief as well. Consultations are scheduled to follow.

The annual open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict is planned for Wednesday (25 May). A senior UN official and ICRC President Peter Maurer are expected to brief. A civil society representative may brief as well.

On Thursday (26 May), the Council is scheduled to renew the mandates of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), UNSOM, and the South Sudan sanctions regime and its Panel of Experts.

The monthly meeting on the “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” is also scheduled for Thurs-day. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland is the anticipated briefer.

There will also be a briefing, followed by consultations, on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Libya sanctions on Thursday. A representative of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) is expected to brief. The chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti (India), is also scheduled to provide an update on the committee’s activities.

On Friday (27 May), Council members are expected to hold the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons track in consultations. High Repres-entative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu is the anticipated briefer.

Also on Friday, Ambassador Mona Juul (Norway), the Chair of the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee, is expected to brief Council members in consultations on the 90-day report on the Committee’s work.

This week, Council members will continue to closely follow the situation in Ukraine. They may convene a meeting on the issue, depending on developments.

Council members are also expected to continue considering a US-proposed draft resolution updating and strengthening the 1718 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime.

At the subsidiary body level, the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (24 May) to discuss the annual report of its Monitoring Team.

On Friday (27 May), the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting with Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba.

On Tuesday (24 May), there will be an Arria-formula meeting, organised by Ireland, on the protection of journalists.

Briefers are expected to include: Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion; Jon Williams, Managing Director of News & Current Affairs at RTÉ, Ireland’s national public service media organisation; Abderrahim Foukara, Aljazeera Network Bureau Chief for the Americas; and Joshua Melvin, Washington-based correspondent for Agence France-Presse.

Related