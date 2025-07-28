UN seeks global support for Afghanistan’s climate crisis

KABUL (Pajhwok): As the climate crisis threatens the lives of millions of Afghans, the United Nations is calling on the international community to support Afghanistan in transitioning to renewable energy to help it cope with climate change.

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA, warns that ignoring this crisis will not only be disastrous for Afghans but will also jeopardize regional stability and ongoing humanitarian efforts.

In a video message published by UNAMA, Ratwatte stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a critical global call for the beginning of a new era in energy.

He said Guterres has made compelling and clear arguments why the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is inevitable, and how it will bring broad benefits to people and the global economy.

According to Ratwatte, global action on behalf of the people of Afghanistan is vital, and the world must seize this opportunity to support an energy transition, as proposed by the Secretary-General.

Ratwatte noted that the climate crisis in Afghanistan is not a distant threat—it is happening now, and it is affecting lives, livelihoods and the natural systems on which people depend.

He emphasized that the consequences of inaction and neglect will not only be catastrophic for Afghans but will also endanger regional stability and global humanitarian efforts.

He said: “Through the United Nations in Afghanistan, we have stepped up our efforts to help the Afghan people mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. We support the people of Afghanistan in areas such as securing water resources and smart infrastructure, transitioning to clean energy, restoring land and ecosystems, reducing risks from natural disasters, and strengthening community resilience.”

He added the UN also supports initiatives aimed at bolstering long-term energy security in Afghanistan and increasing investments in renewable energy.

According to him, the United Nations will continue to raise its voice on behalf of Afghanistan on the global stage.

It is worth noting that the 30th annual UN Climate Conference (COP30) is scheduled to be held in November 2025 in the city of Belém, in the state of Pará, Brazil. This global conference brings countries together to continue negotiations on climate action, with a focus on implementing commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening adaptation to climate change, and securing financial resources for vulnerable countries such as Afghanistan.