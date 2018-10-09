UN should play its role in resolving Kashmir dispute: Maleeha Lodhi  

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan has urged the international community to play their role in solving the Kashmir dispute and ending the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

While taking part in the debate in General Assembly, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday, recalled the several unimplemented Security Council resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir issue and reminded the world body of its longstanding obligation in helping to resolve the dispute.

Dr Lodhi said that Pakistan is ready to start negotiate with India on all the matters including Kashmir issue but India needs to realize the reality and give rights to the people of Kashmir.

She reminded that the Jammu and Kashmir issue was one of the earliest applications of Chapter VI of the United Nations, which deals with pacific settlements of disputes.

Pakistan Lodhi also highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, and said that the country’s military campaign had crushed and eliminated terrorist groups from its territory.

Ambassador Lodhi also stressed the importance of addressing the underlying or root causes of terrorism. She cited Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres as saying: “No one is born a terrorist, and nothing justifies terrorism, but factors such as prolonged unresolved conflicts, lack of the rule of law and socioeconomic marginalization can all play a role in transforming grievances into destructive action”.

