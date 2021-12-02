UN staff in New York urged to hide from behind an armed man

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): UN employees have been ordered to take refuge in the field against the background of the situation with an armed man at the headquarters, follows from a letter from the organization’s press service.

All headquarters staff and delegates are encouraged to take shelter in place.

A helicopter is hovering over the cordon zone, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Police with automatic weapons have not yet approached the man who walks from side to side at the fence of the UN building.

Earlier, a RIA Novosti correspondent in New York managed to photograph a man, due to whom, presumably, the police cordoned off the UN headquarters building.

New York police received reports of a man armed with a firearm in the area where the UN headquarters is located. The area around the building was cordoned off.

The RIA Novosti correspondent managed to photograph a white man who holds his hand with an object that looks like a pistol at his neck. There are no police officers nearby, law enforcement officers are not yet approaching him.