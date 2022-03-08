UN stands by women, girls in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations said on Tuesday it stood by Afghan women and girls as they faced the consequences of multiple crises with courage and perseverance. The crises were combined with entrenched gender inequality and discrimination, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

In a statement on International Women’s Day, the mission said women in Afghanistan were disproportionately impacted by a legacy of conflict. In addition, UNAMA added, the Afghan women were also affected by drought and a collapsing economy, which has plunged millions into debt and humanitarian need.

Secretary-General’s Special Representative Deborah Lyons said: “What we are witnessing today in Afghanistan is a crisis of catastrophic proportions. “Everyone in the country is affected by the current crises, but the situation for women and girls is particularly concerning as their rights and access to opportunities have become increasingly challenged.” The UN mission stressed the full and equal participation of Afghan women and girls in all areas of public life was critical to the future of the country.

It added denying women their rights to freedom of movement, work, participation in public life and education was limiting greater economic development for the country. Lyons said: “In our conversations with Afghan women, they have spoken of the importance of girls’ education, as well as the need of subsequent opportunities to pursue higher education and gain employment.”

She believed more efforts had to be made to promote equality of opportunity for women and girls in all areas of their lives. The UN in Afghanistan reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of women and girls. “We remain firm in our belief that no durable peace, recovery, or stability is possible without women’s active engagement and participation in the social, economic, and political life of their country.”

Related