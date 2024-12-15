UN supports over 80,000 women-led small businesses

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced its support for over 80,000 small businesses led by women in Afghanistan, contributing significantly to the growth of local families.

Stephen Rodrigues, head of the UNDP office in Afghanistan, stated that their initiatives had not only supported these businesses but also provided employment opportunities for 900,000 people across the country. Additionally, he highlighted that 4.5 million people had benefited from these programs.

Rodrigues emphasized that UNDP’s efforts to empower women entrepreneurs have been crucial, especially after the restrictions placed on women and girls’ education following the events of August 2021. As a result, many women and girls have turned to small businesses to support themselves and their families.

Despite the challenges and restrictions placed on them, female entrepreneurs continue to thrive. The recent handicrafts and production exhibition in Kabul, where many women had a prominent presence, is a testament to their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

There has been a noticeable increase in interest among Afghan women, especially young girls, in business activities. Many are starting small and medium enterprises, seeing entrepreneurship as a viable path to financial independence and social contribution.

Meanwhile, the recent survey showed that women in Afghanistan are still facing severe discrimination and violations of their human rights, including profound discrimination, operational limitations, and a severely weak financial system, which has significantly limited women’s access to loans from banks. According to the report, out of 41% of more than 3,000 women who were interviewed, only 5% stated that they had received loans from banks or small financial institutions.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reported that 73% of these women are unable to travel to local markets without a male guardian (mahram).

The report further states: “When asked about the limitations of running a business as a woman, 32% of women-led small and medium enterprises believed that gender discrimination created barriers to accessing markets for their businesses, 28% cited difficulties in procuring supplies, and 19% referred to challenges in securing formal loans.”

This data highlights the many barriers women in Afghanistan face in both personal and professional spheres. These restrictions not only hinder women’s economic independence but also contribute to their ongoing marginalization in society.

Addressing these issues requires significant reforms, particularly in the financial system and legal framework, to enable women to fully participate in the economy and regain their rights to equal opportunities.

International support and advocacy for women’s rights in Afghanistan remain critical, as they can help amplify the voices of Afghan women and work towards policy changes that can empower them to overcome these limitations.