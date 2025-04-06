UN urges global support for Afghanistan amid humanitarian crisis

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations has called on the international donor community to sustain critical support for the Afghan people, as 22.9 million individuals are projected to need humanitarian assistance in 2025.

The urgent appeal comes ahead of key meetings in Istanbul this week, where the Afghanistan Coordination Group (ACG) will convene, bringing together donor representatives, International Financial Institutions, and UNAMA.

Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan, stressed the importance of ongoing assistance: “If we want to help the Afghan people escape the vicious cycle of poverty and suffering, we must continue to have the means to address urgent needs while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term resilience and stability.”

The UN emphasized the need to transition from life-saving assistance to sustainable solutions that tackle the root causes of vulnerability. This, they stated, is vital not only for Afghanistan but also for regional and global stability.

In 2024, humanitarian organizations raised a record US$3.21 billion to support Afghanistan, surpassing the previous year’s funding levels.

This generous international support has enabled the UN and its partners to deliver life-saving assistance, maintain essential services, and strengthen resilience, particularly for vulnerable populations like women and girls.

However, the UN warned that a global funding crisis could undermine these efforts and jeopardize the fragile improvements made in stabilizing the country over the past four years. Key gains, such as enhanced food security and moderate economic growth, are at risk of reversal.

A failure to maintain necessary investments could lead to negative coping strategies among Afghans, including increased irregular migration, which could further strain regional stability and expose vulnerable populations to greater risks.

The meetings in Istanbul will be crucial in determining the future of international aid to Afghanistan.