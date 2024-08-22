UN urges need for 18,000 midwives in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has issued a warning regarding the high maternal mortality rate in Afghanistan, stating that the country urgently needs 18,000 midwives.

The organization has warned that failing to address this urgent need in Afghanistan endangers many lives. Globally, UNFPA estimates that 900,000 skilled (trained) midwives are needed, with the immediate requirement for 18,000 midwives in Afghanistan being highlighted as “urgent.”

According to the report, the number of health centers supported by UNFPA, which was active in 2021, has increased sixfold this year. Over the past three years, the organization has assisted in treating more than five million Afghans in remote areas.

Despite the increase in healthcare facilities, Afghanistan’s health system suffers from significant deficiencies, with a shortage of skilled midwives being a serious concern contributing to high maternal mortality rates.

The UN emphasizes the urgency of recruiting skilled midwives in Afghanistan’s health system, asserting that their inclusion will help prevent maternal deaths and improve overall healthcare outcomes in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing the shortage of midwives in Afghanistan is crucial for improving maternal health and reducing mortality rates.

The international community’s support and immediate action are essential to ensure that this pressing need is met and to enhance the country’s overall health infrastructure.