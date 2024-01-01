Unabated Israeli war crimes, PM calls for accountability

RIYADH (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while regretting the ‘deafening silence’ of the international community over the systematic genocide of the people of Palestine, called for swift action to safeguard the inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinians, by ensuring the establishment of an independent state.

Addressing an Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, the prime minister said that as Ummah, they were duty bound by their religion and conscience to stand resolutely with the people of Palestine more than even before, ‘we should not let this genocide and oppression to persist.’

The prime minister stressed that this conference must call for immediate and unconditional ceasefire, impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel and lifting of Israel’s blockade against Gaza, ensuring prompt delivery of food water, electricity and medical aid. The prime minister also called for holding of accountability of Israel for its war crimes, besides, urging the summit to pursue the adoption of UNGA special session’s resolution 10/24 that followed up a historic advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJA).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also demanded a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership of the United Nations. He said for more than a year, Gaza had fallen into endless darkness and despair with families torn apart, buildings, schools and hospitals blown up. He alarmed at the silence of international community which shut its eyes in the face of such crimes committed against Palestinians, adding the atrocities being committed against Palestinians had been rightfully labeled as genocide not only by media, but also by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“With each passing day, every moral code has been flagrantly been violated by Israel yet the killing and destruction continued with no end in sight,” he observed. The prime minister questioned as to how long this annihilation be ignored. Israel has been emboldened with the international community’s indifference and inaction. “There has been utter disregard for the humanity’s repeated calls for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian relief and protection of civilians”. While houses with the occupants were being blown up, he said, the most sophisticated weapons were being supplied to Israel. Indeed, it was assured of unconditional assistance and support. The prime minister said the International laws which were meant to protect the vulnerable had been torn to shreds. “Humanity is being tested and failing while Gaza bleeds, the world watches in deafening silence,” he added.

Prime Minister Sharif further said after decades of sufferings and oppression, the spirit of resistance of the Palestinians remained unbridled and flames of defiance burnt brighter even under the relentless siege. “Pakistan stands firm in its commitment to Palestine right to self-determination. We reiterate our unwavering support to establish an independent, viable and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital based upon its pre-1967 borders,” he reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance.

The prime minister said that it was the only avenue for justice and durable peace in the holy land. He said Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s recent strikes against Iran as an outright violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding “We equally denounce Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and stand in complete solidarity with its people.”

He cautioned that such escalation by Israel constituted a dangerous threat that could unleash a broader war. The prime minister expressed the hope that this summit would be a moment to transform their words into action. “Together they should move beyond condemnation and act swiftly to uphold justice and dignity for the people of Palestine and all those who faced oppression.” He also expressed his profound gratitude to the sagacious Saudi leadership for convening the summit.

Shehbaz meets Saudi Investment Minister: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Saudi Investment Minister Engr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic Summit.

The meeting was held to follow-up on the recent engagements for economic cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued by the PM Office Press Win said.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the progress on major projects under discussion and acknowledged the efforts of the technical teams for their close cooperation to further strengthen economic partnership in diverse fields. The prime minister is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh.