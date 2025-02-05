UNAMA and RSF demand immediate release of Begum Radio staff

KABUL (TOLONews): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reacted to the closure of Begum Radio, stating that free media is essential for the progress and development of society.

In a statement, UNAMA called for the immediate release of journalists who have been detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression, emphasizing that independent media plays a crucial role in societal growth and development.

UNAMA’s statement reads: “UNAMA is concerned about the arrest in Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday of two Radio Begum staff, whose whereabouts are unknown. UNAMA calls for the release of persons detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Free media is essential for society to thrive.”

Afghan journalist Shah Agha Sadat commented: “In general, Afghan journalists working under these difficult conditions must adhere to the regulations of the Ministry of Information and Culture to avoid arbitrary arrests and other challenges.”

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also criticized the suspension of Begum Radio and called for the release of its two detained employees.

RSF stated: ” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of the station’s employees and for the ban to be immediately lifted.”

Another journalist, Sahibuddin Samim, added: “Over the past three years, there has been no law governing the media. A legal framework must be established for journalists to operate freely. Furthermore, the government is responsible for ensuring access to information.”

So far, the Islamic Emirate has not commented on the arrest of the two Begum Radio employees.

The Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan has cited ‘broadcast violations’ and the sharing of content with foreign-based TV stations as reasons for suspending Begum Radio’s operations. The ministry stated that the outlet failed to comply with broadcasting license regulations and aired content contrary to Islamic principles.

Spokesperson Khabib Ghufran of the Ministry of Information and Culture stated: “During the presence of the ministry’s delegation, this media outlet was broadcasting live for foreign media. Eventually, it was decided that their case—including the men’s section named ‘Jawan Radio’ and the women’s section named ‘Begum’—would be submitted to the court along with the relevant documents. They will remain closed until a final decision is made.”

Begum Radio’s operations were suspended on Tuesday in Kabul by the Ministry of Information and Culture.