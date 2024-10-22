UNAMA Chief announces loan program to boost growth of small businesses

KABUL (Ariana News): The Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA, Roza Otunbayeva announced the organization will soon launch a loan program to support the growth of small businesses in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Otunbayeva also said that during her recent trip abroad, she discussed securing aid for Afghanistan with donor countries and organizations.

She further stated that UNAMA has received part of the assistance needed for the upcoming winter.

On Afghanistan’s border issues, she stated that the closure of crossing with neighboring countries “adversely affects Afghan farmers’ ability to export their agricultural products”.

She called on the Islamic Emirate to communicate with the relevant countries while UNAMA also works to address these issues.

Otunbayeva raised the topic of trade exhibitions in Kabul and said these events are important for promoting Afghan products.

In addition, she expressed a commitment to collaborate with the Islamic Emirate on drug eradication, finding alternative crops for former poppy farmers, and on drug addiction treatment.

She did however praise the Islamic Emirate for their move to establish a commission to tackle drug and alcohol issues. She said this was “a positive step”.

Kabir in turn emphasized that the Islamic Emirate values UNAMA’s mission in Afghanistan.

He stated that the operational framework for the High Commission for Combating Drugs and Alcohol is being developed and will be finalized soon.

He stated that the Islamic Emirate operates in accordance with Islamic principles and is willing to discuss any concerns that may arise. He also emphasized that UNAMA should handle certain matters with a sense of responsibility.

Kabir added that in the coming days, the High Commission for Combating Drugs and Alcohol, together with UNAMA, will convene a joint meeting with foreign embassies in Kabul to address several key issues.