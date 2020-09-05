UNAMA stresses need for women participation in talks

KABUL (Khaama Press): United Nations Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons stressed the need for women participation in coming Intra-Afghan dialogues on Peace in the country. “The issue will be more central, this issue of women’s rights, will be more central in the Afghan peace process than we have ever seen in any other peace negotiation in recent memory,” she said in a briefing to the UN Security Council.

Lyons believes women direct involvement on the Afghan peace process will ensure their “rights are upheld”. “We all know that it is women’s representation at the peace table that offers the best opportunity to ensure that their own rights are upheld, and that their vision for elements of a peaceful Afghanistan is reflected in all aspects of the talks,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lyons hopes the Taliban as well will consider woman’s participation in their negotiating team, who will play constructive role in the peace process. “…We are not yet aware of any women’s representation on the Taliban side, but we remain hopeful that they, too, will find a way of meaningfully including women,” she added. This came at a time Afghanistan is preparing to lead its negotiating team to Qatar – where the first meeting on Intra-Afghan talks will be held – after both sides have settled their oppositions on prisoner swaps.