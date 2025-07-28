Uncontrolled imports must be prevented: Azizi

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has called on officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment to prevent the uncontrolled import of goods into the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) in Kabul on Tuesday, Azizi said with the cooperation of the private sector, efforts are underway to grow the national economy.

“You (officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment) must elevate your nation with your own hands. We must refrain at all costs from relying on outsiders, from uncontrolled imports, and from bringing in non-essential goods. You are the ones implementing the economic policies of the Islamic Emirate,” said Azizi.

Sayed Karim Hashimi, who has assumed leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment based on a decree from the leader of the Islamic Emirate, stated that he will work to develop trade, investment, and strengthen the private sector nationwide.

“I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for placing their trust in me. I commit to dedicating all my efforts toward the growth of the private sector and the Afghan economy,” said Hashimi.

ACCI is one of the country’s most important and influential economic institutions, playing a key role in developing trade, supporting the private sector, attracting investment, and facilitating domestic and international economic relations.

In the past, the executive board of this chamber was selected through internal elections by its members.