Undemocratic attitudes

Addressing a big audience of his Azadi March in Islamabad, Maulana Fazalu Rehman set a short deadline to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign failing which he will direct the protestors to move forward for the realisation of this objective. If he really means it then he is putting mob in the driving seat to sort out political issues, while pushing the leadership to the sidelines. This sort of attitude does not augur well for strengthening the fledgling democracy in the country. The Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the undemocratic and unconstitutional demands of the opposition. However, he directed the government committee to continue the process of talks with opposition’s constituted Rahbar committee. It merits mention here that by setting a deadline for the Prime Minister resignation, Maulana Fazalu Rehman wants to move out of the agreement that was negotiated and signed by the Rahbar Committee with government.

Without naming, the JUI (F) Central Amir asked state institutions to stay neutral and secure the resignation of the Prime Minister if he is not willing to do so, cautioning that he does not want to tread the path of clash with them. He warned if the institutions protect, what he called illegitimate rulers, then after the expiry of deadline he will feel free to form opinion about them.

In contrast to the equivocal and vague stance of PML-N President Shabaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who also delivered speeches to the protestors on Friday, the response of ANP Supremo Asfandiyar Wali Khan was unequivocal. He supported the undemocratic move of Maulana Fazalu Rehman. In a press statement from his home town Charsadda, ANP Central President justified the deadline set for the resignation of the Prime Minister and said that Maulana Fazalu Rehman has beaten the “Dorian Drum” of battle and he will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to him. Does supporting an obdurate and apparently violent stance not in conflict with the “Ideology of non-violence” which Bacha Khan propounded and propagated through out his life?

PML-N secretary General and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has hinted that his party will not support JUI (F) leadership sit-in plan in D-Chowk. He said that Party Supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is also of the same view. But the leadership of PML-N and PPP has indulged in disinformation about the real intention of Maulan Fazalu Rehman. Hence what now the senior PML-N leader publically says can only be taken with a pinch of salt.

Institutions of the state prefer to discharge their responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution and there should be no illusion about it. Speaking to a private TV channel, Director General Inter Public services (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Army being an impartial institution has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility during last year general elections. He rightly advised opposition political parties to approach the relevant institution if they have any complaint regarding 2018 polls. DG ISPR urged the political leadership to resolve political issues within the parameters of democracy instead of leveling allegations by protesting on streets. He asked the JUI Chief to tell the institution he was referring to and made it clear that the support of institutions has always been with the democratically elected government.

The political heavy weights that lost election in their stronghold constituencies seem bent upon creating chaos in the country, ignoring its likely impact on the system which largely benefited them during the past three decades Precedents of the past serve a lesson if they want to learn. Let us hope mistakes of the past will not be repeated and democratic norms shall be observed.