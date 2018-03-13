Undemocratic moves of opposition in senate elections was defeat of democracy: Fazal-u-Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Mualana Fazal-u-Rehman has said that it is shameful for the democracy that what was happened in Senate election.

This he said while talking to private news channel. Fazal-u-Rehman said that the people will now say that whoever proves their influence over Asif Ali Zardari is the real influencer.

He was referring to the common phrase among Pakistanis that supermo of PPP is the most influential politician over everyone else (Aik Zardari, sab pe bhaari).

He added that everyone knows the truth behind the PPP and PTI went to Balochistan for an agreement and adding that he considered whatever happened in the Senate (on Monday) was a defeat for democracy.

