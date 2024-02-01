Under PPP. Sindh’s condition getting worse: Miftah

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Awam Pakistan Party Secretary General Miftah Ismail has said the Pakistan Peoples Party have not resolved the basic issues of the people of Sindh despite being in power for many years.

The PPP’s only focus, he said, is how to get votes from the province.

Addressing a presser in Hyderabad, he said the PPP has been running the province since 2008 but the condition of the masses has not improved.

The PPP chairman added that the basic problems of electricity, gas and infrastructure have not been resolved.

“Except Karachi, there is not one properly maintained park in the whole of Sindh,” he said.

He said no province should suffer from the shortage of water and the government should take practical steps to help improve the water mechanisms across the province.

He said the people of the country should know in detail about the 26th amendment.